Atletico Madrid rule out Joao Felix sale in January

The tension surrounding Joao Felix is threatening to consume the entire discourse surrounding Atletico Madrid.

Even though Atleti failed to beat Club Brugge on Wednesday and thus plunged their continuity in the Champions League in doubt, the main talking point was the Portuguese superstar.

As Atleti looked for the breakthrough, Felix was left on the bench and had no issue showing his frustration. It comes in the context of just 29 minutes of action in the last four matches for what, in theory, should be Atletico Madrid’s star forward.

According to Relevo, Los Colchoneros are not considering a sale in January. Reports emerged after the match that Felix very much was, feeling that the situation was unsustainable with manager Diego Simeone.

Relevo also say that Felix is determined to revert the situation though and knows that the only way to do so is through good performances in training.

It is perhaps significant that the story details that Atleti are not considering a sale in the winter window. That leaves the door open for a sale further down the line. Increasingly it looks as if Simeone and Felix are unlikely to ever produce a fruitful relationship.