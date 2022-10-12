Barcelona

Watch: Inter double stuns Camp Nou to put Barcelona on the brink

It looked as if Barcelona were in control of their crucial Champions League tie against Inter, but one mistake has cost them all of their hard work.

The Blaugrana had managed to get their noses in front after a tense first half. Sergi Roberto latched onto Raphinha’s pass and supplied Ousmane Dembele for the opener.

However they relinquished that lead just five minutes into the second half. A seemingly harmless diagonal ball into the box was left alone by Gerard Pique. Little did he know that Niccolo Barella was coming in behind him.

Just over ten minutes later, it was Lautaro Martinez who beat Eric Garcia before finishing in off both posts.

It leaves Barcelona with the task of breaking Inter down once more. Given it took them most of the first half to do so the first time, Barcelona will fear this might take them to the limit of the match. Anything but a win is catastrophic for their Champions League hopes and right now, Inter are looking just as likely to score.

