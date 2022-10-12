Barcelona

Watch: Barcelona take crucial lead against Inter in Champions League

Barcelona have gotten themselves in front of Inter as they seek out a crucial victory to keep them alive in the Champions League.

They were perhaps lucky to be level at the half hour mark. Edin Dzeko had touched a set piece onto the bar and Denzel Dumfries had a decent opportunity on the break, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen was equal to it.

Just as it looked as though the Blaugrana were starting to look frustrated, they managed to break through the Inter backline. Raphinha worked hard to keep the ball in, before sliding in Sergi Roberto to the goal-line. His ball across the six-yard box found Ousmane Dembele thundering in for the opener.

Barcelona will be reluctant to relinquish their lead, but know that a second goal would give them the advantage on head-to-head. The second half should be just as dramatic as the first, with Inter more than capable of causing issues.

