PSG Sporting Advisor Luis Campos responds to Kylian Mbappe exit rumours

On Tuesday afternoon, one of the most closely followed transfer stories in history rose back up from the past and entered into the present once more. Just five months after signing a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025, news emerged that Kylian Mbappe wanted to leave the club.

Seemingly Mbappe is unhappy with his situation at the club due to a number of broken promises. Since, Madrid-based media have denied any interest in signing Mbappe, who would leave in January if possible.

However speaking to RMC Sport in France, PSG’s Sporting Director has been vehement in his response to those rumours. He was asked if Mbappe was happy too.

“I categorically deny it. If he is happy or not, that is a question you have to put to him. It is a very personal question.”

“I see Kylian working, he is an extraordinary professional. For example, he played badly in the last match at Reims, he made a big effort for the team and I see him arrive with his teammates, happy every day, and with plenty of desire to work.”

Marca carried the interview and Campos seemed to hint that the news, fake according to him, was released in order to destabilise the club ahead of their Champions League tie with Benfica. Without Lionel Messi, PSG drew 1-1 at the Parc des Princes.

“In my opinion, yes. He has never said anything to me. Not to me or anyone else… And I have just asked the President. For me it is clear that Kylian Mbappe will stay to fulfil his contract with PSG, but it is no coincidence that information like this would come out two or three hours before a match.”

“I am here to deny this information. Kylian has not communicated that he wants to leave to me or the President.”

There were very few other options for Campos and PSG. Admitting that Mbappe wanted to leave, if it is true, would have sent their season into further turmoil. Having committed so much money and given so much prestige to Mbappe’s contract renewal, a departure in the next 12 months would be a disaster for the Parisians.