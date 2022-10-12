Predicted XIs: Barcelona to make just one change from first Inter match

Barcelona face Inter at Camp Nou this evening in their most crucial match of the season so far, with qualification for the knockout stages on the line.

Following Inter’s victory last week at the Giuseppe Meazza, Barcelona are three points behind the Italians and anything but a win will almost certainly end their hopes of making it through to the Round of 16.

Sport believe that Andreas Christensen, who is injured, for Gerard Pique will be the only change from the first leg. However they do expect Raphinha to start from his favoured right side, moving Ousmane Dembele to the left.

In addition to Christensen, Xavi Hernandez is missing Hector Bellerin, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and Memphis Depay, although Franck Kessie did make a surprise return to the squad.

Mundo Deportivo believe that Alejandro Balde will start instead of Pique, moving Marcos Alonso to an unfamiliar central defensive role that he played against Celta Vigo. They also predict a starting role for Ansu Fati instead of Raphinha.

Inter are widely expected to employ the same system they did in the first leg. Romelu Lukaku faces a battle to be fit for the bench, while Joaquin Correa and Marcelo Brozovic will be missing.

Roberto Gagliardini is likely to be the only change, coming in for the injured Correa and pushing Henrikh Mkhitaryan further forward.