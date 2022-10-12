Political battles ensue as La Liga clubs clash with Florentino Perez and Government

The Superleague is one of the most hotly contested issues in football and it is no surprise that it is mired in politics and legal challenges two years down the line.

During the last two weeks both Joan Laporta and Florentino Perez have made the case for the Superleague at Barcelona and Real Madrid’s respective General Assemblies.

According to Diario AS, there is plenty of movement behind the scenes too. In Spain, sporting law is currently in the process of being rewritten and it appears that it will give the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) more power, wrestling weight from the clubs. This is something that the majority of the La Liga clubs are concerned about and are seeking a meeting with the Government and opposition party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo in order to express the concerns.

Running parallel are discrepancies with the opposition, Feijoo’s party. The conservative Partido Popular had submitted a proposal to the Government that would have protected La Liga from any potential Superleague, but that has been withdrawn in the last week.

La Liga President Javier Tebas has publicly accused Real Madrid President Florentino Perez of applying political pressure to the PP in order to make that withdrawal happen. The other 18 La Liga clubs are seeking explanations from Feijoo on this matter too.

Perez has held strong links to the Partido Popular for nearly four decades and is suspected as a generous donor to the party. In the past, Real Madrid have received Government help while the PP were in power in order to gain grants and planning permission.

