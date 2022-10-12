Pedri reveals key area of improvement demanded by Xavi Hernandez

Inter are in Barcelona ahead of their Wednesday night showdown at Camp Nou, in the knowledge that just a point would go a long way to securing them qualification for the knockout rounds.

Speaking ahead of that match Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez had revealed that he was concerned about his team’s ability to deal with the tension.

The player interviewed by the press was star midfielder Pedri. Speaking to Diario AS, the young Canary Islander revealed his ideal position.

“I feel better higher up and attached to the forwards, but I am happy to help where the manager tells me to. But what I want is to be on the pitch.”

Pedri thought he had equalised in Milan before his goal was incorrectly ruled out by the referee. It was an example of his being close to the forwards bringing benefits though.

On a more macro level, Pedri was also asked what it was that Xavi had asked of the team in order to breakdown what is likely to be a defensive Inter.

“Moving the ball quickly from side-to-side. When you do that, there are imbalances in the opposition. It is what we have to work on and what we want to do. As the manager said, we have to keep flying.”

While no doubt quicker ball circulation would help with that, some might wonder if Barcelona needed to become more vertical than horizontal against Inter last week. Frequently crosses were played in from in front of the defence rather than the goalline and Barcelona failed to get in behind too.