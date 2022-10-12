Paris Saint-Germain had price tag for Kylian Mbappe in July

As news emerged on Tuesday that Kylian Mbappe was no longer on good terms with Paris Saint-Germain and is now seeking an exit, the fall out continues to become increasingly murky.

It should be said that PSG Sporting Advisor Luis Campos has publicly denied there was nay substance to those rumours.

However Marca, who broke the news initially, now claim that relations had already broken down in July. Sporting Director Antero Henrique left the club shortly after Mbappe’s contract was signed and already the cracks were appearing. They go as far as saying that Mbappe was already angling for an exit.

PSG, for their part, made it clear to Mbappe that Real Madrid would not be an option for an exit. They also placed a €400m price tag on Mbappe’s head, should the likes of Liverpool intend to sign him.

It seems unlikely any club would go that far for any player, even of Mbappe’s standards. A quick look at the most expensive transfers in history shows that those deals do not always work out to the extent that many would imagine for such a large outlay.