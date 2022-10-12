Julen Lopetegui turns down Premier League position less than a week after sacking

Not seven days had passed from Julen Lopetegui losing his job at Sevilla, before he already had an offer to get back into management.

As per talkSPORT, Lopetegui was coveted by Wolves in the Premier League. They had flown out to Spain to discuss terms with Lopetegui following the sacking of Bruno Lage. However it appears the Basque manager has turned the job down, although somewhat reluctantly.

Lopetegui was keen on the position itself but a number of factors prevented him from committing to it. His father is in ill health and he wanted to spend time with him, as well as with his nuclear family following over three years in an intense job at Sevilla.

Equally, Lopetegui looked exhausted and emotionally spent after leaving Sevilla. It may well be that a break from the cutthroat world of football may actually benefit Lopetegui, both as a person and a manager.