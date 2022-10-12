Getafe President Angel Torres to change name of Coliseum Alfonso Perez

Getafe are set to change the name of their stadium after President Angel Torres signed a lease agreement with the council of Getafe.

The Coliseum Alfonso Perez was named after former Real Madrid and Barcelona player in 1998, by popular vote of the fans. Born in Getafe, Perez also played 38 times for Spain and was considered the most famous son of the town. At that point he was still active and he only retired in 2005, although he never donned the shirt of Los Azulones.

However Torres and Perez have never enjoyed a good relationship according to Diario AS. The former has frequently complained that Perez is never to be seen at the stadium that bears his name.

Last week Getafe signed an agreement with the local council to lease the stadium for the next 40 years exclusively, with the opportunity to prolong that agreement for a further ten years.

In that contract it gave Torres a number of permissions, including the ability to rename the stadium so long as it includes Coliseum. It is expected that Torres will seek out a sponsorship agreement to replace Perez’s name.

In addition, Getafe will likely look to improve the infrastructure of the stadium of the back of the CVC deal and the stadium agreement. That will include covering all four stands with a roof, with plans being put in place potentially as soon as next year.