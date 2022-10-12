Franck Kessie back in Barcelona squad after cutting down recovery time

Barcelona have been struggling for injuries ever since the international break, but have finally started getting players back from the treatment table.

Barcelona are still missing Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Hector Bellerin, Andreas Christensen and Memphis Depay. Christensen came off against Inter last week and could well be out until the end of October.

Franck Kessie was also diagnosed with a muscle strain after the tie at the Giuseppe Meazza, where he came on in the final ten minutes.

The Ivorian midfielder was expected to be out for around two weeks but is back in Barcelona’s squad for Wednesday’s return leg against Inter, just a week later.

It is also a major boost for El Clasico on Sunday, giving Xavi Hernandez a different option in midfield. Without him, there would have been just four senior central midfielders available, not counting Sergi Roberto who is more likely to play at right-back.