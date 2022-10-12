Fabrizio Romano still sees Kylian Mbappe fit at Real Madrid

On Tuesday afternoon, it emerged that Kylian Mbappe wanted to leave Paris Saint-Germain – just five months after committing his future to the club.

Feeling disillusioned with his playing position, Mbappe would even consider leaving PSG during the winter transfer window. Where he would go is not yet clear.

Sporting Advisor Luis Campos appeared on French station RMC Sport denying the rumours quickly after they emerged, claiming Mbappe has not expressed any desire to leave to him or anyone else at the club.

Speaking to Caught Offside in his column, Fabrizio Romano explained that any deal before next summer is unlikely.

“Mbappe is not happy with the current situation, but Paris Saint-Germain insist he’s not going anywhere in January and they want to keep him as one of the stars of the project.”

“It’s important to see what happens in the next weeks between Mbappe’s side and PSG. He was expecting different kind of project in the summer and it’s also about some internal dynamics, but PSG feel he’s putting some pressure on the club.”

In terms of his destination, Romano was unable to give a particular club, although he did Real Madrid as an option still.

“I think all the top clubs would be keen on signing Mbappe, of course; but the only answer on PSG side is: he’s not leaving in January. I still think that he’d be perfect player for Real Madrid.”

The noise coming from the Spanish capital has been that Real Madrid are not interested in Mbappe and have no intention of making a move for him.

Whether that attitude is maintained throughout next summer remains to be seen. Los Blancos may well be tempted into finally getting their man if the price is affordable.