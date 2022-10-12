Elche call on former manager to dig them out of relegation battle

Elche have appointed their new manager nine days after sacking Francisco. The new man in charge is a return to Jorge Almiron, who previously held the position back in 2021.

Francisco left the club bottom of the table with just one point from their opening seven matches. On Monday night caretaker manager Alberto Gallego managed to double that tally with a 1-1 draw against Real Mallorca with ten men.

It is still a desperate situation for Elche though. The only team yet to win, remarkably they are just four points from safety, but Elche will need to show a completely different side of themselves.

Almiron was only in charge for a matter of five-and-a-half months last time, managing 24 matches before losing his job to Fran Escriba. Those 24 matches included just five wins, nine draws and ten defeats. Almiron was appointed Lanus manager this January and was dismissed with the club towards the bottom of the table.

Owner Christian Bragarnik has seen fit to call on Almiron again though, in a decision that will likely perplex many given his unsuccessful spell recently.