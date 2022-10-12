Atletico Madrid recall ghosts of European past as Club Brugge celebrate history

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Club Brugge

A match billed as must-win for Atletico should they wish to keep themselves in a good position to qualify, once again they found themselves lacking the necessary firepower on a European night. So far they have just two goals from their opening four matches, both in stoppage time against Porto.

The first half started with a series of breakaways from Club Brugge which illustrated that there would be space as Atletico Madrid looked for the win. As they grew into the game, Antoine Griezmann came close following two shots in quick succession. However Club Brugge thought they had the golden chance just before half-time, after Tajon Buchanan was seemingly brought down by Nahuel Molina. On review, Danny Makkelie overturned that decision.

Boosted by that reprieve, the home side came flying out the blocks in the second half. As they pushed on, it became clear that Club Brugge would be satisfied with a point – enough to see them through to the knockout stages for the first time.

With time ticking down, Atleti laid siege to the Brugge goal, aided by a second yellow for Kamal Sowah for kicking the ball away. Los Colchoneros piled the pressure on and Matheus Cunha and Alvaro Morata both had opportunities from close range, but Simon Mignolet saved brilliantly, even using his face to do so.

It leaves Los Colchoneros in a tricky spot going into the final two games. They will likely need to at least four points if not all six. Exiting at this stage would be a dramatic failure for Atletico Madrid. Club Brugge make it through to the knockout stages for the first time and do so without conceding a single goal – a historic achievement that means there will be some raucous celebrations tonight in Madrid