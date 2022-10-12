Antonio Rudiger awaiting further tests following 20 stitches in face

Real Madrid secured a point against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday night and as a result, also managed to confirm qualification for the knockout stages automatically. In no small part, down to Antonio Rudiger’s sacrifice.

It was the German’s header in the last minute that levelled the score, glancing the ball past the onrushing Shakhtar ‘keeper Anatoliy Trubin and in off the post.

Both Trubin and Rudiger spent several minutes down and Rudiger seemingly came off worse, covered in blood when he eventually left the pitch.

As per Diario AS, Rudiger received 20 stitches in his face in order to sew up the significant gash.

“Rudiger has a cut on his forehead,” declared Carlo Ancelotti after the match.

“In terms of morale, the player his fine. He is conscious, he is speaking, smiling… He is happy because he scored an important goal. He even wanted to get back on the pitch afterwards.”

Rudiger will today undergo tests to determine whether anything is broken and how much time he will miss – which takes on more importance given El Clasico is on Sunday.

What doesn't kill you makes you stronger 👊🏾 I am okay – thanks for all your messages 🤞🏾🙏🏾 #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve pic.twitter.com/ynnLw5Cjfo — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) October 11, 2022

Later posting on social media, Rudiger seemed somewhat proud of his efforts despite the cut.

In all likelihood, Rudiger may not have started on Sunday against Barcelona anyway – so far Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal have been Ancelotti’s first choice back four.