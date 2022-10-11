Real Madrid

Watch: Shakhtar Donetsk spark delirium with opener against Real Madrid

Real Madrid will no doubt have El Clasico on their mind at the weekend and that idea has gained credence as they have fallen behind against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Los Blancos need just a point to confirm qualification against Shakhtar, who they beat 2-1 last week at the Santiago Bernabeu. The first half was tame by their standards and neither side caused many issues for the opposition defence.

However it took less than a minute for Shakhtar to open the scoring after half-time.

Oleksandr Zubkov headed home at the back post past compatriot Andriy Lunin, unmarked. It was his goal that kept Shakhtar in it last week.

Not long after Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior were sent on by Carlo Ancelotti in order to try and change their fortunes. While it will likely mean little in terms of their Champions League qualification ultimately, it will not be ideal preparation for their tie with Barcelona.

