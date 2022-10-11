Watch: Shakhtar Donetsk spark delirium with opener against Real Madrid

Real Madrid will no doubt have El Clasico on their mind at the weekend and that idea has gained credence as they have fallen behind against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Los Blancos need just a point to confirm qualification against Shakhtar, who they beat 2-1 last week at the Santiago Bernabeu. The first half was tame by their standards and neither side caused many issues for the opposition defence.

However it took less than a minute for Shakhtar to open the scoring after half-time.

Oleksandr Zubkov stuns Real Madrid and gives Shakhtar Donestk the lead early in the second half 🟠⚫️ pic.twitter.com/Y7rmap0030 — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) October 11, 2022

DEJA ZUUU BKOVVVVV Mykhaylychenko cross and Zubkov (with a header this week) makes it 1-0 as he scores past Lunin! Mudryk with a pre assist too! Zubkov taking Dentinho’s place as the new designated SD player to score v Real Madrid 1-0 pic.twitter.com/cS2n2zdH1U — Zorya Londonsk (@ZoryaLondonsk) October 11, 2022

Oleksandr Zubkov headed home at the back post past compatriot Andriy Lunin, unmarked. It was his goal that kept Shakhtar in it last week.

Not long after Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior were sent on by Carlo Ancelotti in order to try and change their fortunes. While it will likely mean little in terms of their Champions League qualification ultimately, it will not be ideal preparation for their tie with Barcelona.