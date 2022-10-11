Sevilla

Watch: Sevilla take the lead away at Borussia Dortmund

Sevilla have had a torrid campaign in the Champions League so far, but with the advent of Jorge Sampaoli, things appear to be getting better.

After just one goal so far last week against Borussia Dortmund, they have taken the lead for the first time. An early Ivan Rakitic chance went narrowly over in the first 15 minutes, as the Croatian returned to the line-up for this match.

That decision paid dividends shortly after though. His free-kick from the right side was headed in by Tanguy Nianzou – the former Bayern Munich player gaining some revenge for Dortmund’s late comeback at the weekend.

It gives Sevilla a sliver hope in their Champions League group. At the start of the night they were on just on point and they would likely have to take maximum points from their remaining games and hope that Dortmund do not pick up a win in their remaining ties against Copenhagen and Manchester City. And they must see out this one.

Posted by

Tags Borussia Dortmund Champions League Sevilla Tanguy Nianzou

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News