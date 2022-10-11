Watch: Sevilla take the lead away at Borussia Dortmund

Sevilla have had a torrid campaign in the Champions League so far, but with the advent of Jorge Sampaoli, things appear to be getting better.

After just one goal so far last week against Borussia Dortmund, they have taken the lead for the first time. An early Ivan Rakitic chance went narrowly over in the first 15 minutes, as the Croatian returned to the line-up for this match.

That decision paid dividends shortly after though. His free-kick from the right side was headed in by Tanguy Nianzou – the former Bayern Munich player gaining some revenge for Dortmund’s late comeback at the weekend.

Former Bayern player Kouassi is back to haunt Dortmund for Sevilla 👀 pic.twitter.com/oJoqidJnSK — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) October 11, 2022

It gives Sevilla a sliver hope in their Champions League group. At the start of the night they were on just on point and they would likely have to take maximum points from their remaining games and hope that Dortmund do not pick up a win in their remaining ties against Copenhagen and Manchester City. And they must see out this one.