Watch: Jude Bellingham scores fourth goal in four Champions League games

Sevilla had taken the lead early against Borussia Dortmund, as they did at the weekend against Athletic Club, however they have been pegged back much earlier this time.

Ivan Rakitic returned to the line-up for the match and swung in a free-kick for Tanguy Nianzou to score on his return to Germany.

Dortmund upped the ante after that though and it payed off just after the half hour mark. Donyell Malen led a counter-attack down the left, before squaring it into Jude Bellingham. He sprayed it out to the right for Thomas Meunier, before getting on the end of the Belgian’s cross. Nianzou also got a touch on this one, but could not keep it out.

It marks Bellingham’s fourth goal in four Champions League matches this season, scoring in each of their fixtures so far.

Linked with Real Madrid, it is not hard to see what appeals to Los Blancos.