Valencia reach agreement with captain Jose Gaya for new contract

Valencia have angered their fans on many occasions with their handling of contracts in recent years, but Mestalla have been given a reason to be delighted this time around. According to both Superdeporte and Sport, Los Che have reached an agreement for a new contract with Jose Gaya.

The 27-year-old Spain international has been at Valencia for his entire career after coming through the ranks at Paterna and will extend his stay until 2028, potentially into the twilight years of his career.

His release clause will be set at €100m, which should effectively end any speculation of a move elsewhere. Gaya has been consistently linked with a move to Barcelona in recent years, where former Valencia Sporting Director Mateu Alemany currently resides.

Following the sale of another academy product in Carlos Soler and star forward Goncalo Guedes this summer, it is an important step for Los Che to lock down arguably their best player long-term. His captaincy should also add some stability at a club that has struggled for continuity since Marcelino Garcia Toral left the club.