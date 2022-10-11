Sevilla boost confidence with draw away to Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla

A draw in itself is not a fantastic result for a Sevilla side after just two points to show from their four Champions League games, but there were reasons for optimism for Jorge Sampaoli.

Sevilla started off the better side against Dortmund, controlling the ball and coming close through Ivan Rakitic. His cross then provided Tanguy Nianzou for the opener.

On the break, Jude Bellingham was heavily involved in the equaliser, playing the penultimate pass and getting on the end of Thomas Meunier’s cross just past the half hour mark.

At that point Los Nervionenses had restricted Dortmund to just two shots in the first half and were looking the better of the two sides. Sevilla ceded territory and more of the ball in the second half, but remained a threat on the counter. Only a Gregory Kobel save from Erik Lamela inside the six-yard box prevented them from taking the lead again, the best chance of the second half.

Overall, Sevilla looked the better side for large parts of the game. What is more, this is perhaps the first time Sevilla have gone toe-to-toe with an opponent of significant resources and held their own for some time. The point will likely only help them to try and qualify for the Europa League, but Sevilla can leave Germany feeling good about themselves.