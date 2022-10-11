RFEF President Luis Rubiales once again in hot water following further leaked texts

RFEF President Luis Rubiales has found himself in the headlines once again for private messages that have made it into the public sphere.

This year there has been a constant trickle of headlines about Rubiales himself. Towards the end of last season, a number of conversations between Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos and Rubiales were leaked, which led to questions about their relations. In several cases, favours were asked of the Rubiales.

Since, further revelations have emerged about Rubiales reportedly using RFEF money to fund a weekend away with his team, involving an orgy and prostitutes. He has strenuously denied these accusations.

While the latest El Confidencial revelations, are not quite as salacious as those, they do not leave Rubiales in a good light. Partidazo Cope carried screenshots of Rubiales’ messages with a family member during a Sevilla-Real Madrid match. He then speaks of Sevilla, Valencia and Villarreal in derogatory terms.

“Let’s see if knock off these basins, I don’t like them. They are the 2nd team that I like the least. In order Villarreal, Seville and Valencia.”

💥 Informa @elconfidencial 📲 Conversación entre Luis Rubiales y su familia durante el @RealMadrid – @SevillaFC en 2020 💬 "A ver si nos cepillamos a los palangana, me caen mal. Son el 2º equipo que peor me cae" 💬 "En orden Villarreal, Sevilla y Valencia" 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/V3tw9HlzZH — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) October 11, 2022

Basins [palanganas] is a nickname for Sevilla and Sevilla fans. In the following messages, Rubiales asks his relative what they think of Sevilla President Jose Castro, who although not by Rubiales is described as a ‘clown’. The President of the Spanish Football Federation responds with laughter.

Once again this raises questions about impartiality and the treatment of certain teams. Although it is totally unnatural to expect that someone in football does not have greater or lesser appreciation of certain teams, speaking about them in this way and being so open that there are clubs he does not like will no doubt raise plenty of questions from those clubs in particular.