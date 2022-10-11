Real Madrid clear on Kylian Mbappe stance following exit revelation – report

Although there was no official announcement, it became very public knowledge on Tuesday afternoon that Kylian Mbappe wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain. Real Madrid are unlikely to be his destination though.

Mbappe is reportedly unhappy at PSG following a number of promises that were made to him in the summer, as he signed his new contract, have been broken as far as he is concerned. He would even be disposed to leaving in the January transfer window.

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid will not be his destination though. Los Blancos have been incessantly linked with Mbappe since he left AS Monaco. That came to a head this summer when it looked as if he would join Real Madrid, but he instead elected to sign a contract with PSG.

Real Madrid have no intention of coming back in for him. They are happy with their attacking options currently and after spending a considerable sum on Aurelien Tchouameni, €80m, they have no intention of spending big again this season. Whether that changes down the line or not, only time will tell.