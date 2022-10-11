Predicted XI: Real Madrid to rotate heavily ahead of El Clasico

Real Madrid will have to travel to Warsaw to face Shakhtar Donetsk this evening, but the likelihood is that they have a much more comfortable week than Barcelona in the lead up to El Clasico.

Los Blancos sit top of their Champions League group on nine points and know that a win would confirm their presence in the knockout stages, and all but confirm top spot.

Thibaut Courtois will miss the match as he continues to recover from sciatica, but Carlo Ancelotti did confirm on Monday that Karim Benzema would be returning to the starting line-up, as will Toni Kroos and Ferland Mendy. Dani Ceballos is their only other absence.

Diario AS predict a heavily rotated line-up for Los Blancos, with Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Fede Valverde, Dani Carvajal and Luka Modric all to be rested.

Mundo Deportivo put out an almost identical predicted line-up for Real Madrid. Their sole difference was the presence of Vinicius, who they believe will partner Benzema and Rodrygo Goes up front.

Their hosts are likely to go with a similar line-up and are not dealing with any injury issues.