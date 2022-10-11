Luis Rubiales in under scrutiny after Atletico Madrid comments and club statements

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has been under siege for much of 2022 as questions continue to grow larger over the leadership.

A number of leaks of President Luis Rubiales’ phone have seen business deals with Gerard Pique emerge, accusations of company-funded orgies and most recently the RFEF have maintained Jorge Vilda in charge of the Spanish women’s team, despite 15 star players walking out.

On Tuesday, further messages emerged where Rubiales explained to his father that Sevilla, Villarreal and Valencia were his least favourite clubs.

Since, the three clubs in question have released joint statements.

“Valencia, Sevilla and Villarreal together condemn the serious disrespect from Luis Rubiales, President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, revealed on Tuesday the 11th of October by El Confidencial.”

“The conversations in which he speaks with such offence, ill will and arrogance towards the three clubs are unacceptable coming from a person that holds a position of such responsibility and should treat the interests of all clubs in Spanish football equally.”

🟡 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗗𝗢 𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 🟡 Villarreal CF, @SevillaFC y @valenciacf condenan de forma conjunta los graves desprecios de Luis Rubiales pic.twitter.com/lmTD9yuKUx — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) October 11, 2022

“Valencia, Sevilla, Villarreal condemn the slights and the lack of respect of Luis Rubiales towards our entities and, most importantly, towards the feeling of their fans. In that sense, we express our maximum concern for the possible consequences that his attitude may bring for out clubs, given that his behaviour does not foment the transparency of the competition.”

“Valencia, Sevilla and Villarreal encourage Luis Rubiales to rectify and ask for forgiveness publicly from the three institutions and their fans.”

Far form asking for forgiveness, further messages emerged in which Rubiales refers to Atletico Madrid as ‘patetico’ – pathetic. So far there has been no response from Atletico, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Once again it appears that Rubiales’ position is untenable, but as was the case with the previous scandals, there appears to be little appetite for change from the RFEF. His mandate runs until 2024.