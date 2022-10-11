Kylian Mbappe wants PSG exit – the reasons behind a broken relationship

The saga of the summer was over in May, before the transfer window even opened. Kylian Mbappe shocked the world when he turned Real Madrid down and elected to sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025.

However less than five months later, that saga has returned to the headlines. On Tuesday afternoon, news broke that the relationship between the club and Mbappe was completely broken in the words of Marca.

According to their information, Mbappe is frustrated with life at PSG after not seeing enough of the change he was promised when he signed his contract.

One of the key issues is his position. Mbappe wants to play off a focal point in attack, in a similar way to how he plays for France with Olivier Giroud. So far he has been used as a central striker, with Lionel Messi and Neymar Junior behind.

Seemingly he was also keen for another central defender to be brought to the Parc des Princes, however no such defender arrived.

Finally, his relationship with co-star Neymar is strained to say the least. Their lack of understanding has been well-documented this season, as they have been seen squabbling over penalties on the pitch.

As per ESPN, Mbappe wants to leave as soon as possible and will try to force his way out in January. His destination however is uncertain.