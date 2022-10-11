Barcelona tracking Argentine midfielder after star performances

Barcelona are reportedly following the latest Argentine breakout star, Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez.

The 21-year-old only moved to Portugal this summer from River Plate, but has been so impressive that many are already linking him with a move away. During the most recent international break, Fernandez made his international debut with Argentina in their 3-0 victory over Honduras. Already he was displaying an excellent understanding with Lionel Messi on the pitch.

Fernandez has caught the eye of the likes of Liverpool according to SI, and now Barcelona are also looking at the technically gifted midfielder.

According to Sport, the Blaugrana were already aware of his talents. Former Technical Director Ramon Planes, who brought Pedri and Ronald Araujo to Barcelona, was seemingly interested in him, but Barcelona could not afford the €15m outlay which eventually took him to Benfica. Once again Barcelona are scouting Fernandez.

Without doubt, any fee that does prise him out of Lisbon is likely to be at least double that based on current form.