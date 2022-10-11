Barcelona to continue transfer policy according to Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona are set to continue their strategy of pursuing free agent signings next summer.

Sporting Director Mateu Alemany confirmed as much during Barcelona’s General Assembly and according to Fabrizio Romano, that stacks up with his information, as per Caught Offside.

“Barcelona director Mateu Alemany confirmed yesterday the plan to target more free agents in 2023: ‘We’ve to focus more and more on the market of players who are free. This year we have done it with Kessie, Christensen, Marcos Alonso and Bellerin, with many more to come.”

Speaking in his exclusive column, he admitted that he was unaware of any intention to follow through on any particular player of interest. However he did confirm the Blaugrana were indeed monitoring Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot, as reported last week.

“For now, it’s too early to say precisely who they could go after, all sources told me nothing is advanced yet. For sure, Diogo Dalot is one of the players they’re monitoring, but Manchester United have the option to extend his contract by another year.”

“I think there will be many interesting opportunities out there; Youri Tielemans, for example, is not signing a new contract at Leicester and would be a fantastic signing. In my opinion, he’s really underrated, but let’s see where he ends up.”

In Barcelona there has been considerable speculation about which players may well be available. Amongst the players set to be out of contract that may be of interest to Barcelona, Lionel Messi is obviously the headline name.

Chelsea midfielders Jorginho and Ngolo Kante are also yet to sign new deals. Athletic Club central defender Inigo Martinez, Inter’s Milan Skriniar and Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio have also been mentioned in connection with Barcelona.

Image via AFP via Getty Images