Barcelona planning for major sale next summer as wage bill weighs heavy

Barcelona just about managed to register all of their players this summer, even if some of the board members had to put down their own money in order to do so.

The Blaugrana spent a total €153m this summer but managed just €35m in sales to offset that spending. In the context of La Liga’s salary limits, it left them stretched to their own limits.

According to Sport, the Blaugrana will attempt to make a major sale in the summer of 2023. Although they do not want to weaken Xavi Hernandez’s side dramatically, they are keen to improve their financial flexibility during the next window.

The deferred salaries of Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba are the subject of much discussion at the club, as Barcelona are set to shell out around €200m over the next two seasons for their veterans.

The likelihood is that any major spending for Barcelona next summer will come in tandem with their exits and possible a major sale too.