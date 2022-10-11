Barcelona Femeni to play at Allianz Arena against Bayern Munich

Barcelona Femeni will continue playing in major stadiums this season and for the first time, they will grace the Allianz Arena against Bayern Munich.

Barcelona and Bayern have been drawn together in the group stages of the Champions League alongside Rosengard and Benfica, as is the case with the men’s sides. The former pair will be strong favourites to qualify from the group.

Speaking to BR TV, as carried by Sport, Bayern President Herbert Hainer confirmed they would be playing in the 75,000 capacity Allianz Arena. The match will take place on the 24th of November.

“Last season we played against Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Arena in front of 14,000 spectators, it was a great experience. In the draw this year we have been given Barcelona, and we will also play at the Allianz Arena.”

“The women play great football and every year they are getting closer to the European summit.”

In contrast to the men’s sides, Barcelona will be favourites for the match, as they attempt to reach their third consecutive Champions League final.

More crucially, it is another step towards major European clubs giving women’s football better visibility and importance. As Barcelona proved last season, with their two record-breaking attendances of over 91,000 at Camp Nou, the appetite is there. So far Barcelona are intending on playing all of their group games at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Image via Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images