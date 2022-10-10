Xavi Hernandez defiant over Barcelona form going into El Clasico

Barcelona will head into El Clasico top of the La Liga table following a 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo on Sunday night, but if anything, it only grew the doubt amongst their fans about their performances.

The Blaugrana had started well and took the lead through Pedri early on, controlling much of the first half with ease. However the second half belonged to Celta Vigo at Camp Nou, Os Celeste causing problems time and again for Barcelona.

“Now I am preparing for Inter. I have to savour the three points because they are golden and we continue as leaders. El Clasico is unpredictable. Last year we came into El Clasico very poorly and we ended up winning 4-0. We will try to win and show personality as we did last year.”

Xavi admitted that they had to look at their performance with a critical eye, but he found some silver linings where others did not too. Diario AS picked up his comments.

“We have now won seven consecutive games. You have to look at the positive, but also be self-critical. Until you get to excellence, you have to keep saving matches. Before you told me there was a dependence on Lewandowski; now ter Stegen. On some days it will be Pedri. We have to get through these games.”

“There are moments in the season when you are flying. We have to compete, be good in defence, the goalkeeper has to save everything… We have to get through these games. There have been positive things but also negative.”

Their crucial week begins now. Inter will travel to Barcelona to face Xavi’s side at Camp Nou in the knowledge that a point will give them a strong advantage over Barcelona to qualify from their Champions League group. Following that, they come into the first El Clasico of the season on Sunday afternoon, with the league lead on the line.