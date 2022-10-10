Wolves kick off Julen Lopetegui contract talks

Premier League side Wolves have taken their first step towards bringing in former Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui to replace Bruno Lage.

Wolves sacked Lage earlier this month with the Portuguese coach only managing to secure one league win so far in 2022/23.

Lopetegui is now available, following his own departure from Sevilla, after matching Lage’s league return in recent weeks, and failing to win a game in the Champions League.

Lopetegui’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has a close relationship with Wolves, as a host of their first team stars are represented by the 56-year-old super agent.

According to reports from BBC Sport, Wolves chairman Jeff Shi has flown to Spain to open talks with Lopetegui, ahead of a contract offer.

Lopetegui is Wolves’ number one target, after impressing the club’s hierarchy when they spoke to him about taking charge in 2016, but any possible deal will be delayed until next week as Lopetegui’s father is ill.