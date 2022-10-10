Uruguay optimistic that Ronald Araujo can still make World Cup

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo was forced to undergo surgery towards the end of September after suffering an unfortunate muscle injury in the lead up to the World Cup. It means missing all of Barcelona’s matches until the new year and in all likelihood, the World Cup with Uruguay too.

However according to Sport, the AUF (Uruguayan Football Association) are still hoping that Araujo can make it into the squad at the last minute. Manager Diego Alonso will wait until the last moment to rule the imposing defender out of contention.

“We all know how he is, he’s a warrior. If anyone is capable of recovering ahead of schedule, it is Ronald,” Xavi Hernandez told the media on Saturday ahead of Barcelona’s match with Celta Vigo.

Generally, it is thought that Araujo’s surgery takes around 10 weeks to recover from. That would take him until a week before the tournament starts, but Alonso would have to name him in the squad while Araujo was still rehabilitating. The impact of losing Araujo can be seen in Barcelona’s performances since the international break, as the Blaugrana have looked shaky at the back since.