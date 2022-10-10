The numbers behind Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s incredible start to the season

Barcelona were not impressive in their victory against Celta Vigo but one player once again stood out. Despite being much maligned by many over the previous two seasons, Marc-Andre ter Stegen has returned to his best form in the early part of the season.

So far Barcelona have conceded just one goal in La Liga, making it seven clean sheets out of eight. Against Celta, he was once again crucial making four saves to preserve Barcelona’s lead. In particular, a close range stop from Iago Aspas stood out. In total, as per Sport, ter Stegen has saved 19 of the 20 shots he has faced in La Liga. His save rate of 95% is the highest of any goalkeeper in Europe’s top five leagues.

It also makes it 624 minutes without conceding a goal, breaking his own best run without conceding this season. In the Champions League, Barcelona have conceded four goals in their three games, although none of those can be placed at the door of ter Stegen in terms of responsibility.