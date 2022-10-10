Sergio Busquets equals Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos La Liga record

It might not have been pretty, but as Xavi Hernandez put it after the match, they are “points of gold”, referring to Barcelona’s 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo.

It also meant a milestone for captain Sergio Busquets. The veteran midfielder has now won 334 matches in La Liga – a tally that takes him joint-second in the all-time charts.

Sergio Ramos and Iker Casillas also sit level on 334. The only player that has more is Busquets’ former teammate Lionel Messi, ruling the roost on 383 league victories.

The win over Celta Vigo took him second on his own in terms of Barcelona wins, surpassing Andoni Zubizarreta on 333, as per Mundo Deportivo. It is telling of the domination of the El Clasico duo that the top ten have all played for Real Madrid or Barcelona. Eight of that top ten have played in the 21st century, Zubizarreta and Manolo Sanchis the only others.

The only other active player in La Liga currently is Karim Benzema, who sits tenth on 298 victories.