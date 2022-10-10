Samuel Umtiti makes Lecce debut and marks occasion with an assist

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has had a tough twelve months, or indeed several years, but he finally returned to the pitch after 10 months without doing so.

The French central defender was fit for significant parts of that spell but after a single appearance for Barcelona last season, playing ninety minutes in a 2-2 draw with Osasuna, he did not feature again under Xavi Hernandez.

DEBUT Y ASISTENCIA DE UMTITI CON EL LECCE pic.twitter.com/teIabpAerz — Martín (@martinminan_) October 9, 2022

In the summer he left Barcelona once more after six years in Catalonia, joining Lecce on loan. His lack of appearances had not gone unnoticed but on Sunday night, Umtiti finally made his debut after missing the first eight games.

Marking the occasion with an assist following a loose ball in the box, Umtiti performed well in the backline, even if Lecce fell to a 2-1 defeat to Roma. Down to ten men for the majority of the match, a controversial penalty was the difference between the two sides. Overall, it was an encouraging start for Umtiti though.