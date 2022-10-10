Real Sociedad edge out European battle with Villarreal

Real Sociedad have laid down a potential early season marker in the race for Europe as they sealed a 1-0 win over Villarreal.

Both sides are expected to play a key role in the battle for Champions League – or Europa League – places in 2023, and La Real secured a vital win over their rivals.

An early howler from former Real Sociedad stopper Geronimo Rulli almost gifted David Silva the opener before Brais Mendez stole in to tuck home Mikel Merino’s chip.

Real Sociedad take the lead! 🔵⚪ Brais Mendez gets just enough on the stretch to guide it through the keeper's legs 👏 pic.twitter.com/2KUcX4Cuvn — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 9, 2022

Villarreal did make a fight out of the contest in the second 45, as substitute Jose Luis Morales fired just wide of the upright, and Alexander Sorloth wasted a key chance at the other end.

Both sides are now in midweek European action, with Villarreal heading off to face Austria Wien, in the Europa Conference League, and Real Sociedad playing host to Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League.

Images via Getty Images