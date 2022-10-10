Real Betis held to Real Valladolid stalemate

Real Betis’ recent inconsistent form continued this weekend as they were held to a scrappy 0-0 draw away at Real Valladolid.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side still remain inside the European qualification places at the end of the weekend’s matches but they struggled to make an real impact at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla.

Neither tam created much in front of goal during a tame opening, with Germán Pezzella’s early red card changing the entire balance of the tie, after the Los Verdiblancos defender was dismissed for a professional foul on 35 minutes.

For the second week running, Real Betis are down to 10 men! 🟥 German Pezzella sent off after a VAR review 😬 pic.twitter.com/RaLZPys92w — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 9, 2022

The hosts looked to push on from there, as they carved out the better opening either side of the break, to try and take advantage of the extra man, but Sergio Leon and Sergi Guardiola were superbly denied by visiting keeper Rui Silva.

Real Betis now play host to AS Roma in midweek Europa League action with Real Valladolid heading to Espanyol next weekend.

Images via Getty Images