Paulo Dybala likely to miss World Cup with thigh injury

As the World Cup draws ever nearer, the tragic stories of injuries continue to unfold.

Real Betis fans watched on with disappointment as Nabil Fekir last week against Roma, with the implication being he will once again be out for a few weeks. It could well mean that Didier Deschamps decides against him for the French World Cup squad due to his injury issues.

Now it looks as if Real Betis’ opponents on Thursday will be missing their own star forward. While taking a penalty on Sunday against Lecce, Paulo Dybala pulled up with a thigh injury.

Leaving the pitch in tears, coach Jose Mourinho told Mundo Deportivo that there was a good chance he would not return to the pitch in 2023. It all but rules him out of the World Cup with Argentina too. An unfortunate blow for Dybala, now 28, who was preparing to be part of Lionel Scaloni’s squad.