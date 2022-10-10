Mallorca snatch a 1-1 draw as red cards fly at Elche

Mallorca sealed a late 1-0 win away at Elche in Monday night’s La Liga action.

Despite making a positive start at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero, the hosts remain as only Spanish top flight side yet to win this season, with Mallorca edging up to 12th.

Vedat Muriqi played a central role for the away side as the Kosovan international was denied from the penalty spot early on.

Muriqi's penalty saved by Edgar Badia! 🖐️ A big chance missed by Mallorca against Elche 🔴 pic.twitter.com/7mRJjk7pxX — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 10, 2022

Elche responded swiftly to that let off, as Ezequiel Ponce headed them in front from a corner, as the torrential rain began to lash down.

The contest was reduced to a scrap after the restart, as Lucas Boye was shown a straight red card, and Muriqi hammered home his second chance from the spot.

Lucas Boyé sees red for a terrible high tackle 🟥 It took a VAR review to confirm the sending off, but there can't be too much debate about that one 🤷 pic.twitter.com/1SDPwoZAVB — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 10, 2022

And now Muriqi is sent off for an incident off the ball! 👀 An eventful game for the Mallorca striker as he missed a penalty, scored a penalty, and saw his night end with a red 😱 pic.twitter.com/ZgClWIsXqN — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 10, 2022

Muriqi was then given his own marching orders for violent conduct, and despite 12 minutes of added time, neither side were able to carve out a winner.

Up next for Elche is a weekend derby trip to Valencia with Mallorca hosting Sevilla.

Images via Getty Images