Elche Mallorca

Mallorca snatch a 1-1 draw as red cards fly at Elche

Mallorca sealed a late 1-0 win away at Elche in Monday night’s La Liga action.

Despite making a positive start at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero, the hosts remain as only Spanish top flight side yet to win this season, with Mallorca edging up to 12th.

Vedat Muriqi played a central role for the away side as the Kosovan international was denied from the penalty spot early on.

Elche responded swiftly to that let off, as Ezequiel Ponce headed them in front from a corner, as the torrential rain began to lash down.

The contest was reduced to a scrap after the restart, as Lucas Boye was shown a straight red card, and Muriqi hammered home his second chance from the spot.

Muriqi was then given his own marching orders for violent conduct, and despite 12 minutes of added time, neither side were able to carve out a winner.

Up next for Elche is a weekend derby trip to Valencia with Mallorca hosting Sevilla.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Ezequiel Ponce Lucas Boye Vedat Muriqi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News