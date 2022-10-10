Karim Benzema returns to Real Madrid squad for Shakhtar Donetsk clash

Real Madrid skipper Karim Benzema has been included in their travelling squad to face Shakhtar Donetsk tomorrow.

Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti has been assessing Benzema in recent days after he opted to rest him for the 1-0 weekend win away at Getafe.

The Italian coach is opting for caution over Benzema’s staggered return into the starting XI after the Frenchman missed a month of action either side of the international break.

However, Benzema has flown out to Poland with the squad, and could be immediately brought back into the starting line up.

Benzema is likely to replace Rodrygo Goes’ in the visitors attack, or if Ancelotti opts to keep the Brazilian in the starting team, Fede Valverde could drop into midfield, and the former will move out wide.

The game takes place at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego in Warsaw as Shakhtar are not currently playing any European games in Ukraine