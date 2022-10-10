Chelsea eye Villarreal star Yeremi Pino as Mason Mount replacement

Premier League giants Chelsea are potentially looking at Villarreal star Yeremi Pino as a future transfer target.

According to reports from Daily Telegraph, Chelsea are considering their options as Mason Mount’s contract renewal talks have stalled in 2022.

England international Mount’s deal at Stamford Bridge expires in 2024 and the 23-year-old is yet to agree an extension with Graham Potter’s side.

The report adds Chelsea are confident of reaching an agreement with Mount to increase his wages and tie him to the Blues until 2028.

However, Pino is an ongoing contingency plan for Chelsea, and they could still make a move for him, if Mount stays on.

Pino has become a key player for the Yellow Submarine following his senior debut in 2020.

The 19-year-old has racked up 86 appearances in all competitions under Unai Emery, including 15 goals, and he is expected to be included in the Spain squad for the 2022 World Cup next month.