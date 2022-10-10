Carlo Ancelotti issues Vinicius Junior fitness update ahead of Shakjtar Donetsk trip

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has admitted Vinicius Junior faces a fitness battle ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Brazilian international was included in the Los Blancos squad which flew from Madrid to neutral Poland but he reportedly suffered a minor injury in the weekend 1-0 La Liga win at Getafe.

Ancelotti has also recalled skipper Karim Benzema to the squad, after he missed out against neighbours Getafe, and the Italian confirmed his veteran hitman is ready to start.

However, based on a demanding schedule, and the looming prospect of the World Cup next month, Ancelotti is managing his players game load, to guard against fatigue.

“Vini is one of the players I have to evaluate as he has played in everything, and travelled for today’s trip”, as per reports from Marca.

“We have to evaluate him. Karim is fine and it’s clear he will start tomorrow, alongside Kroos and Mendy, who are fresh and ready to play.”

Ancelotti’s comments hint at the starting changes he will make in Warsaw, with Vinicius Jr replaced by Benzema, if he is rested, and Rodrygo Goes will drop out, if he remains.

Toni Kroos will come into the midfield, in place of Eduardo Camavinga, with Ferland Mendy at left back, as David Alaba moves inside to central defence in the Polish capital.