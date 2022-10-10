Cadiz Espanyol

Cadiz and Espanyol battle out 2-2 thriller

Cadiz secured an impressive 2-2 La Liga draw at home to Espanyol as the hosts came from behind in Andalucia.

Both sides may be disappointed not to come away with all three points following an entertaining clash at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

With little inspiration in the opening stages, Cadiz benefitted from a defensive error before the break, as Victor Chust prodded them in front.

That allowed the contest to spark into life after the restart as Joselu superbly headed Espanyol level, before the veteran striker slammed them in front.

But, the home side provided one final sting in the tail late on, as Lucas Perez fired home an equaliser, and the former Arsenal forward was unlucky not to win it in added time, as his free kick came back off the bar.

Up next for Cadiz is a trip to Girona next weekend as Espanyol play host to Real Valladolid.

