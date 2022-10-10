Barcelona step up Ruben Neves interest as Martin Zubimendi extends at Real Sociedad

Barcelona have identified Ruben Neves as their key midfield target in 2023.

The Portuguese international was linked with a move away from Wolves before the 2022/23 season with La Blaugrana considering a deal as part of their plan to replace Sergio Busquets in Catalonia.

Busquets is out of contract at the Camp Nou in 2023, with the veteran midfielder potentially set to move on, despite his denial of links with a switch to the MLS.

Premier League giants Arsenal are also monitoring the situation with interest but Barcelona are rumoured to be the favourites to sign the 25-year-old.

According to reports from Diario Sport, Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi’s decision reject a potential move to Barcelona has accelerated their interest in Neves.

Despite the rumours over an exit from San Sebastian, Zubimendi has insisted he is not interested in leaving the Estadio Anoeta, with talks entering into a crucial phase to extend his deal beyond 2025.