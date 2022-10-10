Atletico Madrid confirm Antoine Griezmann deal

Atletico Madrid have confirmed a move to bring Antoine Griezmann back to the club on a permanent transfer from Barcelona.
La Blaugrana have grown frustrated by the ongoing transfer gridlock between the two sides for the French international and reduced their previous valuation of the 31-year-old.
Griezmann returned to Madrid at the start of the 2021/22 season as part of a two year loan deal with Los Rojiblancos.
The agreement included a purchase clause of €35-40m, which needed to be activated by the end of 2022/23, with the option made mandatory, if Griezmann played in over 50% of games.
That loophole has been ruthlessly utilised by Atletico in the opening months of 2022/23 with Diego Simeone bringing him on as a late substitute, to avoid being classed as an appearance.
However, Griezmann has now signed a contract in the Spanish capital until 2026, with a transfer fee reported to be in the region of €20m.
Griezmann has netted three goals in 11 appearances so far this season but he has started just three of those games.