Atletico Madrid confirm Antoine Griezmann deal

Atletico Madrid have confirmed a move to bring Antoine Griezmann back to the club on a permanent transfer from Barcelona.

La Blaugrana have grown frustrated by the ongoing transfer gridlock between the two sides for the French international and reduced their previous valuation of the 31-year-old.

Griezmann returned to Madrid at the start of the 2021/22 season as part of a two year loan deal with Los Rojiblancos.

📝 @AntoGriezmann firmó su nuevo contrato como rojiblanco en las oficinas del Cívitas @Metropolitano. ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/sHngTz6NjL — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) October 10, 2022

The agreement included a purchase clause of €35-40m, which needed to be activated by the end of 2022/23, with the option made mandatory, if Griezmann played in over 50% of games.

Feliz de estar donde quiero estar ! Gracias a TODOS ! ❤️🤍 Aupa @Atleti ! pic.twitter.com/ZrHz5qLayY — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) October 10, 2022

That loophole has been ruthlessly utilised by Atletico in the opening months of 2022/23 with Diego Simeone bringing him on as a late substitute, to avoid being classed as an appearance.

Acuerdo con el FC Barcelona para el traspaso de @AntoGriezmann. El futbolista francés firmó su nuevo contrato que le vinculará con nuestro club hasta 2026. ℹ️ https://t.co/fNcIH3fhwp pic.twitter.com/5hMmzNSoKj — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) October 10, 2022

However, Griezmann has now signed a contract in the Spanish capital until 2026, with a transfer fee reported to be in the region of €20m.

Griezmann has netted three goals in 11 appearances so far this season but he has started just three of those games.