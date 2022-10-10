Arsenal tracking former Barcelona forward Ferran Jutgla

Premier League leaders Arsenal are considering a possible summer move for ex Barcelona forward Ferran Jutgla.

Jutgla has developed into a consistent goal scorer after opting to join Belgian side Club Brugge from Barcelona at the start of the season.

The 23-year-old striker grew frustrated at a lack of first team chances at the Camp Nou, with two goals scored, in nine appearances last season after scoring an impressive 19 goals for the B team in 2021/22.

His form in Bruges has caught the eye across Europe, and according to reports from Todofichajes.com, Arsenal are interested in making a £15m bid.

Mikel Arteta invested heavily in his squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign with £120m spent on new players including Brazilian international Gabriel Jesus.

However, the Basque coach is still on the hunt for attacking reinforcements, particularly if he achieves his aim of bring Champions League football back to the Emirates Stadium in 2023.