Xavi frustrated by Barcelona form following Celta Vigo win

Barcelona boss Xavi has admitted to being concerned over their recent form.

La Blaugrana are unbeaten in La Liga action so far this season as Pedri’s early goal securing a 1-0 win over Celta Vigo to keep them on top of the table.

However, the former Spanish international is worried by their performances – despite sealing positive results – as they gear up for an important week of matches.

Inter Milan head to Catalonia in midweek, before they take on arch rivals Real Madrid in an eye catching El Clasico showdown next weekend.

The prospect of two massive games on the horizon is a huge focus for Xavi, and his players, and he faces some big calls.

“We have to improve, we have to be very self-critical”, as per reports from Marca.

“The second half wasn’t good, we stopped pushing and putting them under pressure.

“Psychologically we have dropped off and ended up with two or three clear chances against us.

“Today we haven’t been comfortable, but without being fine, you have to play these games.

“Three weeks ago we were flying and now we are not. You have to play these games even if you don’t play well.”

After losing 1-0 away at Inter last week, Barcelona face a must win situation at the Camp Nou in the coming days, as they have picked up just three points from three games.

Bayern Munich are currently leading the way in Group C, with nine points on the board, and Barcelona are up against it in the race for the last 16.