Spanish Segunda side Burgos on the verge of breaking Barcelona record

Burgos is a city renowned for many things in Spain, including the Spanish language itself and cheese, but their defence was not one of them until this season.

On Saturday night they welcomed table-toppers Alaves to El Plantio and sent them packing with a 3-0 defeat. A brilliant result for the relative minnows, who returned to the second division for the first time since 2002 last year.

Yet the reason it is so significant is it continued their incredible defensive record. Burgos have the best defensive record in Europe, having not conceded in their any of their nine games so far. Recording six draws and three victories, Burgos are up to fifth on the back of their iron defence.

Goalkeeper Jose Antonio Caro has broken the Segunda record, set in 1970 by UE Sant Andreu. They are now just 36 minutes away from breaking best ever defensive run in Spain, set by Barcelona in 2014.

Sporting Director and former Swansea and Napoli forward Michu told Diario AS that “we understand that it is anecdotal, but now we are trying to beat the record. I think that we are 35 minutes away to beat Claudio Bravo.”

On Wednesday they travel to Andorra, managed by former Barcelona Assistant Manager Eder Sarabia, to attempt the record.