Spain drawn in group with Erling Haaland’s Norway for Euro 2024 qualification

All eyes are focused on the World Cup in Qatar in just over a month’s time, but today the draw took place for Euro 2024 qualification.

Since the competition expanded to include 24 teams, the chances of major nations to be knocked out in qualification were reduced dramatically. From a group of five, which Spain are in due to their participation in the Final Four of the Nations League, the top two will qualify for the tournament in Germany.

Spain were seeded first and have been drawn with Scotland, Norway, Georgia and Cyprus in what represents an interesting draw.

While Spain face none of the traditional heavyweights in international football, it is a group of teams that are similar to those which caused them problems in World Cup qualifying. Georgia were one of those and La Roja will have to go up against the likes of Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard in the Norway side.

Image via Fran Santiago/Getty Images