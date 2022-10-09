Pedri clinches Barcelona 1-0 win over Celta Vigo

Barcelona end the weekend back on top of the La Liga table thanks to a 1-0 win over Celta Vigo.

Xavi’s charges remain unbeaten in domestic action this season as they secured a crucial three points at the Camp Nou.

Spanish international Pedri was the eventual match winner for the home side as he popped up inside the box to tuck away following a Celta mistake in defence in the early stages.

Pedri was never going to miss from there! 🔵🔴 Barcelona are in front against Celta 💥 pic.twitter.com/pTkeDZwdmD — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 9, 2022

Barcelona continued to carve out chances either side of the break, with Jordi Alba denied, and Celta seeing two goals narrowly ruled out for offside.

Celta skipper Iago Aspas came close in the final stages as Marc-Andre ter Stegen produced a vital stop to keep him out.

La Blaugrana face a crucial week of action, with Inter Milan heading to Catalonia in midweek, before they take on arch rivals Real Madrid in an eye catching El Clasico showdown next weekend.

Images via Getty Images